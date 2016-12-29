John Stamos Surprising This Girl at Long Beach Memorial Hospital Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

Getting dumped sucks — but if anything can make it all okay, it’s John Stamos.

On Tuesday, the Fuller House star made his annual visit to a children’s hospital for the holidays, and it’s just about as heartwarming as you might expect.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal a video of the actor’s visit to Long Beach Memorial Hospital with his Grandfathered costar Josh Peck. In the clip, one patient was just broken up with by her boyfriend — and Stamos, 53, decided to take matters into his own hands and call up said ex-boyfriend.

“John, are you calling the ex-boyfriend?” said Peck, 30, filming the scene. “This will go well. This is definitely going to go well.”

Jorge didn’t end up picking up, but Stamos left a message anyway.

“Jorge, this is John Stamos,” he said into the phone. “I’m with Amanda, my new girlfriend. Apparently you guys broke up and I swooped right in. So, your loss, Jorge — your loss, because Amanda is a great gal.”

‘Lo and behold, Jorge ended up answering mid-voicemail.

“We heard you broke up with Amanda so we got our asses down to the hospital and now we’re all dating and we don’t need you, Jorge,” said Stamos, playfully teasing the guy as the room exploded with laughter and Amanda looked on gleefully.

“I think you made a big mistake,” Stamos continued. “But it’s nice to meet you, pal.”

As for Jorge? Well, needless to say he probably won’t be forgetting that phone call for a while.