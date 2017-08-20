John Stamos Celebrates His 54th Birthday with a Very Cheeky Photo in His Birthday Suit

John Stamos is feeling free at 54!

The actor celebrated his birthday on Saturday with an Instagram photo of him appropriately donning nothing but his birthday suit. In the cheeky snap, the actor stands in an outdoor shower with his back to the camera, his derriere hidden only by some palm branches.

“#54 and clean,” Stamos captioned the photo. “Thanks for the birthday wishes!”

Earlier in the day, the Full House star got sentimental about turning another year older.

“It’s a wonder just how much of life sits before me eagerly (almost impatiently) waiting to reveal it’s gentle, imperfect, often unimaginable beauty,” he wrote. “When I’ve been willing to suspend my judgment, hold my criticism, proactively find the positive, and most importantly embrace wonder, I’ve found authentic happiness. To stumble safely this far together is a real wonder. Thank you for the lovely birthday wishes. Sending you much, much love!”

#goodmorning #greece #Καλημέρα A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:18am PST

Stamos’ anti-aging rituals are no secret. Earlier this year, he shared an Instagram photo in which he’s sipping his coffee through a sheet mask while on vacation in Greece.

But as he revealed earlier this year, there’s another secret to his age-less appearance: a deal with the devil. In a “message to his younger self” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Stamos said, “Hey little John, you will have a fantastic life as long as you make sure you do one thing. Now on your eighteenth birthday the Prince of Darkness, Satan, will offer you eternal youth in exchange for your soul. Little John, I’m telling you right now… you take that deal, son.”