Proof John Legend Is the Sweetest, Most Loving Celebrity Husband Around

HE WROTE 'ALL OF ME' FOR CHRISSY

"I wrote it about me and my wife," Legend told Shazam of the inspiration behind his 2013 hit, which spawned a music video that starred the pair. "She cried when she first heard it. She really loved it and connected with the lyrics. When she heard some of the specific lyrics, she just knew it was about her."

Music videos hold great importance for the couple, who first met on the 2009 set of Legend's "Stereo." The couple most recently reunited onscreen with their daughter, Luna, for 2016's "Love Me Now."