Proof John Legend Is the Sweetest, Most Loving Celebrity Husband Around
Chrissy Teigen is one lucky lady
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
HE LOOKS AT WIFE CHRISSY TEIGEN LIKE THIS
Our hearts can hardly stand the cuteness.
HE PARTAKES IN REAL HOUSEWIVES MARATHONS
The longtime couple have a lot of feelings when it comes to the Real Housewives. Proof? The two transformed into the "Real Housewives police" and filmed themselves watching the show while offering commentary on Snapchat. "How come every problem is solved by a girls' trip of people that aren’t even friends with each other?" Legend asked in one of the clips. "People actually don't confront people in real life like this. They just ignore them. You don't have to confront people about everything. You don't have to have a dinner with the person you hate."
HE COOKS FOR CHRISSY WHENEVER SHE'S NOT FEELING WELL
The self-proclaimed sous chef (to Teigen's head chef) had no problem taking control in the kitchen when his leading lady was hit with those pregnancy aches and pains. "John making my jalapeño chip topped tuna casserole for Sunday dinner! Not feeling great," she said. "Thank you for taking over the kitchen, papa!"
HE FULLY SUPPORTED CHRISSY AS SHE BATTLED POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION
"John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row," the Cravings author wrote in an essay for Glamour, chronicling her battle with postpartum depression and anxiety after welcoming daughter Luna. "I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn't have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying."
HE'S THE ULTIMATE GIFT GIVER
Legend gifted his wife a giant wheel of cheese for Christmas in 2015 — a literal dream come true for Teigen, who expressed her gratitude on Instagram. "A cheese wheel to dump pasta and risotto in for years to come!" she wrote. "My tableside serving game is bout to be liiiiiit!"
HE'S DAD TO HIS ADORABLE DAUGHTER LUNA
And of course, the toddler is so awesome because her famous parents are super-cool and relatable role models.
HE ADMITS FATHERHOOD IS A BIG MYSTERY
"It humbles you," the Grammy winner revealed of fatherhood. "You start to realize you don’t have all the answers."
HE STRESSES THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS THE PERFECT COUPLE
"I don't want to present myself as the 'perfect spouse' and I don't want to present our relationship as the 'perfect relationship' because I don't think anybody meets that definition," Legend revealed to Cosmopolitan about his marriage to Teigen. "I think it's too much pressure to put on anyone. However, I don't mind being known as somebody who's devoted to their wife. I am devoted to Chrissy. And when I write about [my commitment to her], it's me being authentic."
HE WROTE 'ALL OF ME' FOR CHRISSY
"I wrote it about me and my wife," Legend told Shazam of the inspiration behind his 2013 hit, which spawned a music video that starred the pair. "She cried when she first heard it. She really loved it and connected with the lyrics. When she heard some of the specific lyrics, she just knew it was about her."
Music videos hold great importance for the couple, who first met on the 2009 set of Legend's "Stereo." The couple most recently reunited onscreen with their daughter, Luna, for 2016's "Love Me Now."
HE'S MORE THAN WILLING TO ACT OUT SCENES FROM THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Some couples like to wind down for bed by taking a bath, but Legend and Teigen aren't like most couples. The pair chose to relax by acting out a few of their favorite moments from the beloved fashion industry film.
Dressed in only a white towel, Chrissy begins by lying on the floor, holding the sash of a duster in her hand and deadpanning to the camera in her best Miranda Priestly impression, "Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking." As John walks in to the room, sincerely asking what she'd like to eat for dinner, the model retorts while lying on the floor, "Can you even spell Gabbana?!"
HE'S HAPPY TO REMOVE HIS WIFE'S JEWELRY AFTER A WILD NIGHT OUT
"I'm on the floor and John's in charge of taking my jewelry off for [stylist Monica Rose]. Take it off, John," an inebriated Teigen said in a Snapchat video following the 2017 Grammys. The model continued to narrate the whole ordeal, explaining, "Okay, he's taking it off … Ow!" In another video, the star asked her husband, "Are you mad at me?" He sweetly responded, "Why would I be mad at you? … You're perfect."
HE'S THERE FOR CHRISSY IN ANY WAY HE CAN BE
"I just want to support her. I want her to be happy and to live the fullest, most awesome life she can, and I want us to do it together," he told Cosmopolitan. "Whenever she sets her mind to anything, I always tell her, 'I want to support you and help you do it.'"
