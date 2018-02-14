Presenting … John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Grandest Romantic Gestures

WHEN JOHN HIRED BALLET DANCERS FOR A PRIVATE PERFORMANCE

Chrissy's great love — other than food, her dogs and, of course, baby Luna — is the ballet. But since she can never manage to catch a performance, one year John celebrated their anniversary by bringing the ballet to her.

"It was a private performance before dinner," he revealed to ELLE, saying it was her "one of her favorites."

"We were in western Massachusetts, in the Berkshires. I can't remember exactly which company it was. It took me a while to find somebody who would drive up from New York. Chrissy loves the ballet. That's her secret dream — to be a ballet dancer."