Presenting … John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Grandest Romantic Gestures
Even the most cynical and hard-hearted person has to admit that there is one couple who makes us all believe that love is a real, true thing that is possible in this world, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are that couple
WHEN SHE FLEW TO BOSTON TO SURPRISE HIM FOR FATHER'S DAY
Most couples have to settle for Skype when they're apart, but not John and Chrissy. They'll simply hop on a plane and jet-set over to their love in order to make sure that everyone, in every time zone, is jealous of their happiness. (And they'll bring cake!)
WHEN THEY WENT ON A CAMEL RIDE IN THE MOROCCAN DESERT
Because carraige rides are so last year. Besides, everyone knows that camels are the most romantic animals.
WHEN JOHN HIRED BALLET DANCERS FOR A PRIVATE PERFORMANCE
Chrissy's great love — other than food, her dogs and, of course, baby Luna — is the ballet. But since she can never manage to catch a performance, one year John celebrated their anniversary by bringing the ballet to her.
"It was a private performance before dinner," he revealed to ELLE, saying it was her "one of her favorites."
"We were in western Massachusetts, in the Berkshires. I can't remember exactly which company it was. It took me a while to find somebody who would drive up from New York. Chrissy loves the ballet. That's her secret dream — to be a ballet dancer."
... AND WHEN CHRISSY LET HIM WATCH COLLEGE FOOTBALL DURING DINNER
Also known as the greatest gift that any person could possibly give their sports-obsessed significant other.
WHEN HE FULFILLED A 'LIFETIME DREAM' FOR CHRISTMAS
Because Chrissy is truly one of us, her greatest dream in this world involved cheese. So, naturally, for Christmas 2015, John made that dream come true by gifting his wife a giant wheel of cheese. (Future boyfriends, please take note.)
WHEN HE WROTE 'ALL OF ME' ABOUT HER
Those lyrics, one more time: "All of me loves all of you/ loves your curves and all your edges/ all your perfect imperfections/ give your all to me, I'll give my all to you/ you're my end and my beginning/ even when I lose I'm winning." (No wonder Chrissy cried when she first heard it. We're crying now.)
AND WHEN THEY RECREATED THE MUSIC VIDEO
Because their gorgeous, unforgettable family vacation to Lake Como just wasn't perfect enough without it.
WHEN JOHN WHISKED HER AWAY ON A 'MAGICAL MYSTERY DATE' FOR VALENTINE'S DAY
We think Chrissy summed it up best when she captioned this photo: "Luckiest girl alive."
AND WHEN SHE REPAID THE FAVOR WITH AN ELABORATE HOMECOOKED MEAL
We're pretty sure that John would agree that he might be the luckiest guy alive (or at least the best fed).
