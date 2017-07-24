John Heard Was ‘Filled with Optimism’ In Final Interview Before His Death: ‘He Just Wanted to Work’

In the days before his death, John Heard was eager to put his health woes behind him and get back on the big screen.

In his final interview, Tuesday on Illeana Douglas’ I Blame Dennis Hopper podcast, the seasoned actor opened up about his roles in several iconic ’80s and ’90s movies including Big, Beaches, and Home Alone. However, it was comments made off-mic that revealed his hopes for the future.

“He was filled with optimism and hope that he would get this back surgery and begin to start working again! That’s where he was happiest,” Douglas wrote in a Facebook post after learning of Heard’s death.

“Like any actor, he just wanted a job. He just wanted to work. Thats what he said to me, I hope all this interest will get me a job.”

Heard died on Friday in Palo Alto, California, the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 71. He was reportedly found dead at a local hotel. Heard’s agent also confirmed the death to PEOPLE.

According to TMZ, the Washington, D.C. native was reportedly recovering from a “minor back surgery” he had on Wednesday at Stanford Medical Center.

Heard spoke of the Tuesday surgery in a Facebook post, writing, “Having surgery tomorro and i want all the sympathy i can get !!!!! HA!”

He alluded to the procedure in a follow-up post.

“Wow WOW !!! thanks folks going in now just wanted to say thank you for such love just amazing you band of big hearted folks !!!! so grateful!!”

Although he boasts a four-decade Hollywood career with dozens of screen credits, Heard revealed that he’s always loved the stage most.

“I never took myself serious as a film actor. I never did my homework,” Heard said during the interview. “I didn’t go to dailies and learn about camera lenses and so on and so forth. It wasn’t my first love. My first love was the theater.”

Among his 200 stage and screen credits, Heard appeared in a slew of popular projects — including Gladiator, The Pelican Brief, White Chicks, NCIS: Los Angeles, and The Trip to Bountiful.

His most popular role came in 1990’s Home Alone, where he stared as Peter McCallister — the loving (yet forgetful) dad to Macaulay Culkin‘s Kevin. Heard reprises the role in the 1992 sequel.

He opened up about the role during the podcast, recalling an incident in which fans asked him a surprising question about his Home Alone character.

“They said, ‘What does he do? He’s got a million kids, he lives in this big house,’ ” Heard recalled. “I said, ‘Well, you will think I just made this up, but at the time, I actually 20 years ago, I thought that Peter McCallister was a gynecologist.’ ”

Heard landed another recognizable role in The Sopranos as Vin Makazian — a New Jersey police detective who fed information to Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). He appeared in five episodes in the hit HBO series.

He made his Broadway debut in 1973’s Warp and returned to the Broadway stage three more times —including in the 1983 revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie.