Quantico Star Johanna Braddy Talks About the Moment She Said 'I Do'

This year has started off pretty great for actress Johanna Braddy. The star tied the knot to her UnReal co-star Freddie Stroma over the holidays and the hit ABC show Quantico is returning for its second season.

At a Quantico press event in New York City on Friday, the actress was all smiles as she talked about her special day. “We’re both just so happy,” she told PEOPLE. “I love saying husband now, I smile every time I say it. It was the best day.”

The dynamic duo met on set filming the first season of UnReal in 2015 and continued their relationship off screen. According to The Knot, they wed at The Stables at Foxhall Resort and Sporting Club in Atlanta, Georgia on December 30.

The actress says her favorite moment had to be walking down the aisle with her father and seeing Stroma. “Just walking down the aisle with my dad and saying ‘I do,’ that was the heart of it,” Braddy said. “We just wanted to be married. It wasn’t about the ceremony, reception or the party, it was about getting married.”

Because of their busy schedules, the newlyweds had to put their honeymoon on hold, but just for now. Stroma will be starring in the ABC drama, Time After Time, premiering on March 5, and Braddy is on the set of Quantico in New York City.

However, Braddy is looking forward to spending some much-needed quality time with her husband this weekend. “He’s [Stroma] been doing night shoots, I’ve been doing day shoots and his sister was with us so we really only had one night together since we’ve been married,” said Braddy. “We haven’t seen each other, but I’m really excited for this weekend.”

“He’s the best,” she gushed. “He’s the kindest person I’ve ever met.”

Quantico’s second season airs Monday nights starting January 23 at 10PM EST on ABC.