Johanna Braddy Dishes on Sleepovers with Priyanka Chopra and Her 'Powerpuff Girls' Quantico Squad

Girls just want to have fun!

When she’s not fighting bad guys in ABC’s Quantico, Johanna Braddy is hanging with her gal pals and costars Priyanka Chopra and Yasmine Al Massri.

“Yasmine, Priyanka and I all call ourselves the Powerpuff Girls,” Braddy, 29, says in PEOPLE exclusive preview of the March issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands Tuesday. “We hang out on and off set all the time – eating sushi and having sleepovers sometimes – just being girls!”

Though girl time is important, she’s also taking out time to enjoy her honeymoon year with new husband and former UnREAL costar Freddie Stroma.

“We’re both just so happy,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I love saying ‘husband’ now, I smile every time I say it. It was the best day.”

Braddy actress says her favorite moment from her wedding ceremony was walking down the aisle with her father and seeing Stroma, 30, for the first time. “Just walking down the aisle with my dad and saying ‘I do,’ that was the heart of it,” Braddy said. “We just wanted to be married. It wasn’t about the ceremony, reception or the party, it was about getting married.”

Because Braddy is basically at pro at planning a wedding now, she was able to offer some advice for those going through the whole wedding planning process.

“Just relax and don’t sweat the small stuff because at the end of the day, it’s not about the perfect flowers or the perfect napkin, it’s about marrying the right person so just chill.”

Quantico airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on ABC.