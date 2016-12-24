Joey Boots, Howard Stern ‘Wack Packer’ Known for His ‘Baba Booey’ Catchphrase, Dies at 49: Reports

Joey Boots, one of Howard Stern‘s most well-known Wack Packers, was found dead in his New York City home, according to multiple reports. He was 49 years old.

TMZ reports High Pitch Erik, a fellow Wack Packer, became concerned when Boots (real name Joseph Bassolino) failed to appear for a scheduled podcast on Friday night. The host decided to go to Boots’ Bronx apartment to check on him. When Boots didn’t answer the door, TMZ says the building manager was asked to do a wellness check and found Boots “sitting in a chair, cold to the touch and with no pulse,” according to a Facebook post associated with the podcast.

According to TMZ and New York Daily News, NYPD responded to Boots’ home around 9:45 p.m., where emergency personnel arrived and pronounced him dead. A cause of death was not revealed and will be determined by a medical examiner, the outlets report.

Podtrash, the podcast for which Boots was scheduled to record with on Friday, began publicly looking for Boots around 8:30 p.m.

“ @ JoeyBoots is missing!” one person associated with the podcast wrote in a post that was retweeted by the podcast’s Twitter page.

R.I.P. @JoeyBoots I'm saddened by the news and the way it played out. We genuinely loved the guy and he was part of our dysfunctional family pic.twitter.com/2xVWcf25nd — Podtrash (@podtrashnetwork) December 24, 2016

.@JoeyBoots wasn't a Wack Packer to me… he was a genuine friend. I'm gonna miss you like hell, buddy. pic.twitter.com/iXmYSdrfC3 — Memet Walker (@memetwalker) December 24, 2016

He was a true Stern Show soldier. R.I.P. @JoeyBoots https://t.co/cYufqbjiw3 — JD Harmeyer (@jdharm) December 24, 2016

Hours later, they mourned the loss of their friend and coworker.

Boots was a popular Wack Packer best known for shouting “Baba Booey” during broadcasts of the The Howard Stern Show.

Boots is the third member of Stern’s “Wack Pack” in two years to die. Eric “The Actor” Lynch passed away in Sept. 2014, while Crackhead Bob passed away in Feb. 2016.