Joel McHale Can Help You Meet Your Fave Celebs (Including Gabby Douglas) — Here’s How!

As the gracious man and TV actor of the people he is, Joel McHale is helping unsuspecting fans meet their favorite celebrities as executive producer of the go90 web series Crashed.

McHale’s work on the show — the latest episode of which features Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Gabby Douglas crashing a high school gym class — not only benefits the surprised fans in each episode, but also the executive producer himself.

“Being a producer is really great because I don’t have to wear as much makeup,” McHale tells PEOPLE. “Although I do miss the wardrobe fittings because I just love clothes — I could say producing is not as good because I don’t get to wear so much makeup.”

The former Community star and Soup host (and almost constant jokester) adds that he enjoys his new position of power because it means he gets to boss people around.

“I like this a lot because I can be an idiot actor but tell other people what to do,” says McHale. “I also like the show, that really helps. I don’t know what it would be like if it sucked.”

But will we ever see McHale appear in the show? Alongside someone like Gabby Douglas?

“You are very nice to think that the fans would want to see me. I’m not like Gabby Douglas, who can come in and show them how to do gymnastics,” quips the star. “I actually should show up to a gymnastics class and I could go, ‘Hey kids, have you ever seen a grown man pull all his hamstrings at once? Watch this!’ “

He adds, “I would like to appear in it so they’re like ‘Hey people at home, have you ever seen 35 people all disappointed at once, here comes Joel McHale!’ If they get that desperate then I don’t think the show’s going to make it.”

