Joe Simpson, Father of Jessica Simpson, Cancer Free After Receiving Radiation Treatments

Joe Simpson is cancer-free after receiving radiation treatments, a rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The 59-year-old father of Jessica and Ashlee Simpson was initially diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2016 and confirmed the news in November.

“He’s feeling great now and is optimistic,” a source close to Simpson told PEOPLE at the time. “He’s felt so much love and support from his family and friends.”

Happy Birthday Maxwell!!! @jessannsimpson #happybirthday #grandchildren #beauty A post shared by Joe Simpson (@joesimpsonphoto) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

He began radiation treatment in February. Simpson recently celebrated his granddaughter Maxwell’s birthday in early May.

Simpson also celebrated Easter with his family and has continued his photography career.

Easter with my oldest. Isn't she beautiful? @jessicasimpson #jessicasimpson #beauty #children #proudofyou A post shared by Joe Simpson (@joesimpsonphoto) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Both of Simpson’s famous daughters attended the opening of Dream Works, his first-ever photography gallery exhibit, in Los Angeles in early 2016.

Of photography, Simpson told PEOPLE at the time, “There is something about taking pictures that makes me happy, and it has always been a hobby for me.”