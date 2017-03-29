Joe Manganiello on Sofia Vergara: 'We Were Put on the Planet to Be with Each Other'

Joe Manganiello never expected to be one half of one of Hollywood’s most glamorous couples, but Sofia Vergara makes it all worth it.

“I just married the girl that I love. That was it,” he tells Ocean Drive magazine. “I really do believe that we were put on the planet to be with each other.”

Manganiello, 40, and Vergara, 44, first got together in July 2014. The Magic Mike XXL star proposed to Vergara on Christmas Day that same year during a romantic trip to Kauai, and the couple tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015.

“From the first date, it was just like, Wow!” he recalls. “It was so easy in all the ways that you want it to be easy, and challenging in all of the most fun ways possible. So I knew right away and that was it.”

That said, Manganiello admits he wasn’t totally prepared for life in the limelight.

“I was never part of a celebrity couple before this, because I never wanted to go through the difficulty that can bring in terms of paparazzi and attention,” he says. “Those people want to interfere with your serenity; they want to interfere with your relationship. They want to write things that hopefully will instigate trouble in your relationship so they can sell magazines or get clicks.”

“It’s a really insidious side of the business, as I’ve found out,” he continues. “The two of us knew that once it became public that we were together — and we had conversations about how that would change a lot of things, and she is the only woman on the planet that I was willing to go through all of that for. Because she’s the greatest.”

“All that pressure has just brought us closer together,” he adds. “It’s not something that we welcome into our lives. We try to stay private. At the end of the day, it’s really nobody else’s business but ours. It’s just that I love her and she loves me and here we are. And there is a price for that, when living in the public eye.”

Of their stunning nuptials, the actor says all the credit goes to his wife.

“You know, the marriage is for both of you, but the wedding is for the wife,” he says. “She wanted to get married here, at the Breakers, which is such an unbelievable hotel. It’s like a European castle on the beach in Florida — it is insane.”

“There are certain things you choose your battles for, and when it comes to the wedding, I recommend every guy out there just do what she wants,” he adds. “My wife was definitely right: It was amazing, the most incredible weekend of my life. It was unbelievable.”