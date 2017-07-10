'¡Eres Mi Vida!' Joe Manganiello Celebrates Wife Sofia Vergara's 45th Birthday with Sweet Pic

Happy birthday, Sofia Vergara!

The Modern Family star turned 45 on Monday, and Joe Manganiello took to Instagram to celebrate the special day with a sweet post — in his wife’s native language, no less.

“¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor!” he captioned a photo of Vergara smiling on a beach in a white robe. “Eres mi vida.”

While Vergara has yet to reveal her birthday plans, it’s no secret the actress knows how to throw an epic bash: Earlier this year, she threw her hubby a “Joechella”-themed party to celebrate his 40th birthday at the W Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles, featuring a special performance from rock/glam metal band Steel Panther and a Van Halen-inspired cake!

“It was great,” she gushed to Ellen DeGeneres in February. “It wasn’t that big — it was only like, 150 people — but it was fun for him.”

“He did what he wanted to do,” she said. “He only allowed me to do a little bit of decoration, nothing crazy. I just got balloons, flowers and the cake, and he took care of the rest. He had a band from the ’80s, and he had good food and alcohol and all his friends.”

“I love to see him happy,” she added. “And I love that he’s getting old!”