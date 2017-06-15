Joe Jonas’ Romance with Sophie Turner Is ‘Very Serious:’ ‘His Family Loves Her,’ Says Source

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going strong.

“Joe is taking this relationship very seriously,” a source close to the DNCE frontman, 27, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She’s different from other girls he has dated.”

First linked together in November when they were spotted getting cozy at a concert in the Netherlands, the pair have attended weddings together, vacationed around the world and spent quality time with each other’s families.

“She’s the female equivalent of him and his family loves her too,” adds the source.

Last month, the Game of Thrones star, 21, opened about her relationship to InStyle, saying it’s “easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world.”

“You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time,” she added. “You don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, ‘My publicist says I can’t do this…'”

Turner was recently photographed hanging out with Jonas’ younger brother Nick, who’s previously third-wheeled with the couple on a dinner date.