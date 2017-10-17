Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Step Out in the City of Love Following Engagement Announcement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are celebrating their engagement in Paris a.k.a. the City of Love.

On Tuesday, the couple was spotted walking arm-in-arm with the Game of Thrones actress, 21, prominently placing her new diamond ring front and center.

Jonas, 28, and Turner’s outing comes two days after the pair, who started dating last year, announced their engagement on Instagram Sunday.

In addition to fans showering the engaged duo with congratulatory messages, Joe’s loved ones, including brother Nick Jonas and ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato, also expressed their happiness for Jonas and Turner.

“Everybody’s very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together,” a source told PEOPLE of the exciting news. “She’s young but is beyond her years and is crazy, crazy mature. He’s never been like this with a girl.”

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Turner’s engagement ring is worth at least tens of thousands of dollars, according to diamond experts. Though few details about the engagement ring exist outside of the photo of it, industry experts told MONEY that the uniquely set ring has a diamond of at least two carats, ranging anywhere from about $20,000 to $150,000 — or more.

Despite the wide range in estimates, it is clear that Jonas spent far more than the average person on an engagement ring.