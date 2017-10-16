Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Whirlwind Romance, from Concert Cuddles to Putting a Ring on It

It seems like it wasn’t that long ago that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were just single stars in Hollywood — because it wasn’t!

The duo were dating for about a year before the 28-year-old DNCE frontman and the 21-year-old actress announced their engagement with corresponding Instagram posts on Sunday, each sharing an image showing off Turner’s stunning pear-shaped engagement ring.

“I said yes,” the Game of Thrones star captioned the photo. Meanwhile, the singer wrote, “She said yes.”

The duo first made their status as a couple known when they spotted getting cozy at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards Kings of Leon concert at the Oude Luxor Theater in Rotterdam, Netherlands, last November.

“They were really close together,” Concertgoer Anne Charlotte of Alkmaar, Netherlands, told PEOPLE. “I didn’t look very often because I was seated more in front of the room. The two or three times I was watching they were kissing. She was all smiley and he looked really sweet.”

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

They even spent Halloween together, with Jonas dressed as a dalmatian and the English actress rocking some pink sequined bunny ears in a photo with friends.

The holiday celebrations didn’t end there. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that they also spent Thanksgiving weekend together after the pair were spotted together in New York City, leaving a local hotel.

“He thinks she’s a cool girl,” said the source. “She’s always been into him, but he’s starting to like her more and more.”

Shortly after, Jonas and Turner attended a pal’s wedding together in Malibu where they took full advantage of the event’s photo booth.

“About last night table 5 madness…,” Jonas’ brother, Nick, captioned an Instagram post of the photos.

Matt and Margo got married last night and it was perfect and this is our lovely table 😍#petrofftothealtar #table5baybay A post shared by Paris Carney (@pariscarney) on Nov 27, 2016 at 1:11pm PST

“They’re dating exclusively,” a source told PEOPLE in December. “He was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her.”

At the start of the new year, Turner made her relationship Instagram official when she shared a photo of Jonas donning sunglasses, a backwards hat and holding a cigar while at the stern of a boat on open water.

“Miami Daze,” Turner captioned the shot of her beau.

Miami Daze A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

The cute couple spent an April weekend walking up and down Ventura Blvd. in Los Angeles, not being shy about some PDA. The DNCE frontman was photographed wrapping his arm around his girlfriend and even planting a smooch on her forehead as she rested her head on his shoulder.

That night, little brother Nick joined the duo for a dinner at Hollywood hotspot Craig’s. Turner linked her arm in her boyfriend’s as they arrived.

The Game of Thrones star spoke with InStyle in May about her romance with the musician, and shared a key element that makes their high-profile romance work. Although she admittedly likes to “keep things pretty private” in her personal life, she revealed what she found “easy” about dating Jonas.

“I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world,” she told the publication.

“You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time,” she said, and added, “And you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, ‘My publicist says I can’t do this … ‘ ”

After spending time with each other’s families and vacationing around the world, a source close to Jonas confirmed that their romance is no fling.

“Joe is taking this relationship very seriously,” the insider said. “She’s different from other girls he has dated.”

The source added, “She’s the female equivalent of him and his family loves her too.”

Turner later told the U.K.’s Sunday Times, “I’m happier than I’ve been in a very long time.”

In September, the couple was photographed taking a stroll in New York City with the newest addition to their relationship: an adorable Siberian Husky puppy.

Both dressed casually in workout apparel, Turner cradling the puppy in her arms while Jonas walked beside her with one hand in his pocket.

The Game of Thrones star helped her pup make an Instagram debut, writing, “Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat.”

Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat 🐶 A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Sep 2, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Now that Jonas and Turner are engaged, the singer’s family couldn’t be more welcoming to their new addition. “Everybody’s very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together,” a source tells PEOPLE of the exciting news.

Adds the insider, “She’s young but is beyond her years and is crazy, crazy mature. He’s never been like this with a girl.”

“He was such a dater before her but their relationship was much different from the start. She was just the one for him.”