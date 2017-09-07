It’s no direwolf, but Sophie Turner‘s new pet is adorable!
On Thursday, Turner, 21, and boyfriend Joe Jonas were photographed taking a stroll in New York City with the newest addition to their relationship: an adorable Siberian Husky puppy.
Both dressed casually in workout apparel, Turner cradling the puppy in her arms while Jonas, 27, walked beside her with one hand in his pocket.
The Game of Thrones star helped her pup make an Instagram debut, writing, “Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat.”
So far, Porky Basquiat has maintained a very cheeky social media presence, posting photos with captions like “tired of these fakes” and “what is dnce anyway?” (Jonas is the lead singer of the band DNCE.)
Jonas and Turner have been dating since November, after they were spotted acting cozy at a concert in The Netherlands. But they didn’t become Instagram official until January, when Turner posted a picture of Jonas on a boat holding a cigar with the simple caption “Miami Daze.”
As PEOPLE exclusively reported in June, a source close to the musician said that “Joe is taking the relationship very seriously” and Sophie is “different from the other girls he has dated.”