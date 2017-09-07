People

FIRSTS
Celebrity

Game of Puppies: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Step Out with Cute New Husky

By @mlsqueenz

DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages.com

It’s no direwolf, but Sophie Turner‘s new pet is adorable!

On Thursday,  Turner, 21, and boyfriend Joe Jonas were photographed taking a stroll in New York City with the newest addition to their relationship: an adorable Siberian Husky puppy.

Both dressed casually in workout apparel, Turner cradling the puppy in her arms while Jonas, 27, walked beside her with one hand in his pocket.

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Spotted Getting Cozy in the Netherlands

The Game of Thrones star helped her pup make an Instagram debut, writing, “Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat.”

Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat 🐶

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

So far, Porky Basquiat has maintained a very cheeky social media presence, posting photos with captions like “tired of these fakes” and “what is dnce anyway?” (Jonas is the lead singer of the band DNCE.)

Tired of these fakes 😴

A post shared by Porky Basquiat (@porkybasquiat) on

What is dnce anyway?

A post shared by Porky Basquiat (@porkybasquiat) on

Jonas and Turner have been dating since November, after they were spotted acting cozy at a concert in The Netherlands. But they didn’t become Instagram official until January, when Turner posted a picture of Jonas on a boat holding a cigar with the simple caption “Miami Daze.”

Miami Daze

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

As PEOPLE exclusively reported in June, a source close to the musician said that “Joe is taking the relationship very seriously” and Sophie is “different from the other girls he has dated.”

 