It’s no direwolf, but Sophie Turner‘s new pet is adorable!

On Thursday, Turner, 21, and boyfriend Joe Jonas were photographed taking a stroll in New York City with the newest addition to their relationship: an adorable Siberian Husky puppy.

Both dressed casually in workout apparel, Turner cradling the puppy in her arms while Jonas, 27, walked beside her with one hand in his pocket.

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Spotted Getting Cozy in the Netherlands

The Game of Thrones star helped her pup make an Instagram debut, writing, “Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat.”

Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat 🐶 A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Sep 2, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

So far, Porky Basquiat has maintained a very cheeky social media presence, posting photos with captions like “tired of these fakes” and “what is dnce anyway?” (Jonas is the lead singer of the band DNCE.)

Tired of these fakes 😴 A post shared by Porky Basquiat (@porkybasquiat) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

What is dnce anyway? A post shared by Porky Basquiat (@porkybasquiat) on Sep 2, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

Jonas and Turner have been dating since November, after they were spotted acting cozy at a concert in The Netherlands. But they didn’t become Instagram official until January, when Turner posted a picture of Jonas on a boat holding a cigar with the simple caption “Miami Daze.”

Miami Daze A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

As PEOPLE exclusively reported in June, a source close to the musician said that “Joe is taking the relationship very seriously” and Sophie is “different from the other girls he has dated.”