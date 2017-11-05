Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Engagement Party Included Photo Booth Fun for Their Celebrity Guests

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have plenty of reasons to celebrate — and they’re getting their celebrity pals in on the fun.

The couple, who started dating last year and announced their engagement on Instagram last month, gathered family and friends in New York City on Saturday for an engagement party.

Turner, 21, linked arms with her husband-to-be as they arrived. The actress wore a white blouse, paired with black slacks, a vest and heels. Jonas, 28, sported a patterned suit.

Guests included the DNCE frontman’s brothers Nick — who arrived with model Georgia Fowler — and Kevin Jonas, along with his wife Danielle.

Fellow band members Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee joined in the festivities, and model Ashley Graham was also in attendance.

A source told E! News that about 30 family members and close friends attended an intimate dinner, complete with toasts to the couple, before heading out for a night of dancing.

Guests shared their congratulations on social media alongside silly black and white snaps taken in a special photo booth, branded with the couple’s names and some engagement-appropriate emojis.

“Celebrating love with family and friends!” the eldest Jonas brother captioned a series of photos, including a portrait of the three brothers and a few romantic pictures with his wife.

Celebrating love with family and friends! A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:38am PST

Congrats @joejonas & @sophiet on your engagement 💍 #jophie A post shared by Joe Carozza (@thecarozza) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

🍾 OH WHAT A NIGHT🍾 So happy to share this amazing moment with such amazing people Congratulations @joejonas and @sophiet on your engagement 💍 So much fun and so much love ❤️ A post shared by CaroL Lago (@carollago) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:29am PST

Beyond stoked for my brother @joejonas to be getting married to @sophiet…what a way to celebrate!! A post shared by Kyle Johnson (@kyle187) on Nov 4, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

F*ck Yeah!!!!! 🤗😆💃🏻🤘🏼 A post shared by DNCE (@dnce) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:31am PST

TV and film producer Jeff Kalligheri also shared numerous snaps from the night along with a sweet note to Turner and Jonas.

“Love these two people and when I introduced them last year I did it knowing that @sophiet has one of the biggest hearts in the world & @joejonaswould respect her and recognize her for how amazing she really is & would be smart enough not to let her go once they met,” he said. “I also knew she would immediately realize how incredible & rare a find that he is, absolutely one of the good ones, & she was smart enough to say YES lol.”

He added, “In a world full of craziness & selfishness, I like to have hope that the good people will always find each other. I’m just happy that I got to be there to witness it this time. ”

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

In addition to fans showering the engaged duo with congratulatory messages back when they announced their plans to wed, Joe’s loved ones also expressed their happiness for Jonas and Turner.

“Everybody’s very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together,” a source told PEOPLE of the exciting news. “She’s young but is beyond her years and is crazy, crazy mature. He’s never been like this with a girl.”