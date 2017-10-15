It’s a ‘Yes’! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: they’re engaged!

The couple shared the happy news with corresponding Instagram posts on Sunday. They each shared an image of the Game of Thrones star with her hand on top of the singer, showing off the stunning engagement ring.

“I said yes,” Turner, 21, captioned the photo. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old singer wrote, “She said yes.”

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Jonas and Turner have been dating since November, after they were spotted acting cozy at a concert in the Netherlands. The duo didn’t become Instagram official until January, when Turner posted a picture of Jonas on a boat holding a cigar with the simple caption “Miami Daze.”

As PEOPLE exclusively reported in June, a source close to the musician said that “Joe is taking the relationship very seriously” and Sophie is “different from the other girls he has dated.”