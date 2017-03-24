Fuller House's Jodie Sweetin and Fiancé Justin Hodak Split After Year-Long Engagement

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have split.

“We can confirm that actress Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have ended their relationship,” Sweetin’s rep says in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “She appreciates everyone’s understanding for their need for privacy at this time.”

Sweetin and Hodak met through mutual friends and announced their engagement in January 2016 after two years of dating.

“We reconnected a little over two years ago,” Sweetin, 35, told PEOPLE of Hodak shortly before their engagement. “It’s been really good ever since.”

Hodak was often seen with Sweetin at red carpet events promoting her Full House spin-off Fuller House.

“He’s super excited and he watched Full House growing up,” Sweetin previously said. “It was something kids our age watched and he really loves it.”

Sweetin split from her third husband, Morty Coyle, in 2013 after a year of marriage and their divorce was finalized in August 2016. She was previously married to Cody Herpin – with whom she shares 8-year-old daughter Zoie – and Shaun Holguin.