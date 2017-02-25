Jodie Foster at Refugee Rally: ‘This Is Our Time to Resist’

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

On a weekend usually reserved for celebrating film and preparing for the Academy Awards, stars like Jodie Foster and Michael J. Fox gathered for a political rally, with the Oscar-winning actress declaring, “This is our time to resist.”

Held by the United Talent Agency outside of its Beverly Hills offices, the company brought together its clients, agents, and more for United Voices, a protest of the Trump administration’s anti-immigration actions.

Among the speakers was Foster, who admitted that she’s “not somebody who feels very comfortable using my public face for activism,” but offered a rousing speech in which she called for action. “This year is a very different year, and it’s time to show up,” she said. “It’s a singular time in history. It’s time to engage. And as the very, very dead Frederick Douglass once said, ‘Anytime is a good time for illumination.’ And this is a time for illumination.”

She continued, “We’ve all been here before. We’ve seen these signs before. We know that the first attack on democracy is an assault on free expression and civil liberties and this relentless war on truth. And unfortunately, sadly, it’s too familiar because history repeats itself.”

Foster urged those in attendance to “resist,” reminding everyone that “the White House is our house.”

“No matter where you’re born and no matter who you voted for, red or blue, whether you’re white, black, or brown and all the identities of the identity rainbow — this is our time to resist,” she shared. “It’s our time to show up and demand answers. It’s our time to tell our elected officials to do their job. That we will not accept ineptitude, chaos, and warmongering.”

Before making way for Wilmer Valderrama, Foster concluded. “So now I got an idea. Let’s get out there, let’s make some noise, throw our arms around our very own community, and show the world what we’re made of.”