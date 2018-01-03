Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Expecting First Child

The Duggar family is expanding — yet again! Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy are expecting their first child, PEOPLE confirms.

The news comes just over two weeks after the family announced that Jinger’s brother Joseph, 22, is expecting his first child with wife Kendra, 19.

Former soccer pro Jeremy, 30, proposed to Jinger, 24, one month after the two announced they were officially courting. On Nov. 5 2016, the couple wed in front of nearly 1,000 guests at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Jinger’s sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald served as the maid of honor, Vuolo’s brother, Charles, was the best man, and Vuolo’s father, Chuck, officiated.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Credit: Photography by Britton/TLC. Courtesy of JingerandJeremy.com

“This was one of the most touching parts of the wedding is for Jeremy’s father to be able to officiate our wedding, standing with us and praying for us on this special day,” the couple previously told PEOPLE.

After tying the knot, the duo took to their website to share the news with fans: “YES! We are married! We are so thankful to God, our parents and our wonderful families and friends for celebrating this day with us and for helping us arrive at this moment in time. We love that we now are beginning our lives together as one, before God.”