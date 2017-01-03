Jimmy Fallon, Take Notes: 8 Hosting Tips from Past Golden Globes

The Golden Globes hosting gig isn’t always an easy one — even if past hosts like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais made it look like a breeze. The 2017 ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, so naturally, we have extremely high expectations. But just in case he needs some last-minute advice, we gathered some tips for him, based on the previous hosts’ appearances.

1. It’s cool to wink at NBC.



Ricky Gervais was a fan of this one, giving a shoutout to The Office and, yes, also joking about the network’s lack of nominations one year.

2. While you’re at it, poke fun at Hollywood.



Tina, Amy and Ricky all loved to lean into the industry’s vanity.

3. Pick the right celebs to call out.



Note: Steve Carell is the master of the faux-displeased face.

4. It’s cool to celebrate the squad.



Amy and Tina’s friendship = iconic — and one of the best parts of watching the Globes.

5. Avoid jokes that are in poor taste.



We won’t repeat them here … but you know the ones.

6. Embrace the industry.



Throwback to that time Ricky light-heartedly joked about movie studios buying actors their awards.

7. Shake off lukewarm reactions.



Not every joke will get a laugh, which honestly just made Ricky laugh.

8. Remind everyone that Meryl Streep is a national treasure.



Win or lose.

The Golden Globes will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.