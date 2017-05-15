Every Adorable Thing Jim Parsons Has Said About His Longtime Love (and Now Husband!) Todd Spiewak

Congratulations are in order to Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak — they’re married!

A rep for Parsons confirmed to PEOPLE on Sunday that the Big Bang Theory actor tied the knot with graphic designer Spiewak after more than 14 years together. On Monday, Parsons took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of their Saturday nuptials at the Rainbow Room, keeping the caption short and sweet with just the date and a simple heart emoji.

Parsons, 44, quietly came out in a May 2012 New York Times profile that matter-of-factly described him as “gay and in a 10-year relationship.” At the time, Spiewak’s identity wasn’t disclosed, though the two had been regularly attending events together and continued to do so.

In the years that followed, Parsons has only spoken publicly about his relationship with Spiewak a handful of times — and it’s been pretty adorable every single time. So in honor of the newlyweds, here’s a look back at everything Parsons has said about his now-husband.

Dinner. I ❤u, Todd! A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

During Parsons’ 2013 Emmy Awards acceptance speech, he concluded his speech with a sweet shout-out: “I’ll wrap it up. I love my manager … my agent … and oh, my favorite person on earth, Todd Spiewak,” he said.

That same year, the couple took the stage together at the GLSEN Respect Awards to accept the Inspiration Award.

“When Todd and I heard that we were so graciously being given this Inspiration Award, we were very flattered,” said Parsons, quipping, “We were also very confused.”

“I’ve never considered myself an activist,” he continued. “I have never considered my relationship with Todd to be an act of activism, rather it is simply an act of love — coffee in the morning, going to work, washing the clothes, taking the dogs [out] — regular life, boring love.”

“No offense, you know what I mean by that,” he said, turning to Spiewak with a smile. “Now all this said, no one is giving us an award for activism, I realize this. So if we are indeed an inspiration to others by simply being who we are and living our lives in the way that feels right to us, then we have to thank the same people who help any other couple who continue a successful relationship: our friends and family.”

In 2015, Parsons opened up about coming out and his relationship with Spiewak during an Inside the Actors Studio interview.

“I took Todd with me to events. You never know when the topic is going to be broached, who knows,” said Parsons. “And then finally one day, when working on Harvey, I did a piece with Patrick Healy for the New York Times and he just point-blank asked: ‘Was working on The Normal Heart meaningful to you as a gay man?’ And I was like: ‘Well, yeah.’ And what a wonderful — I can’t tell you what a wonderful thing that was. What a gift he gave me with one question. It was suddenly out there and official.”

Spiewak, who was in the audience for the interview, went on to reveal how the two first met — on a blind date!

“My boss and Jim’s best friend from grad school were friends, two women, and they hooked us up,” said Spiewak. “They were with on the first date, so we weren’t alone.”

“It was nice,” added Parsons.

“We went to a karaoke bar,” said Spiewak.

“That was not nice,” said Parsons as the audience roared with laughter. “I mean, I hate karaoke — oh my God, do I hate it.” (The best part? Spiewak sang Cher‘s “I Found Someone.”)

“It’s a very wonderful, run-of-the-mill relationship. I mean, that’s the joy of it, isn’t it?” said Parsons. “It’s something we both obviously craved. Crave!”

In 2015, Parsons touched on his relationship with Spiewak while discussing gay marriage on The View.

“Todd is wonderful. Todd’s probably watching this right now,” he said. “Hi, Todd! Good morning!”

“You know what’s very funny to me? So much of my adult life [marriage] wasn’t really a possibility,” he said. “I have grown more interested in the idea and certainly supportive of the notion, and if [me getting married] would help the notion in general, even that might be enough to make me want to do it. My own personal interest in it has never been that high … I mean, both of us — we’re roughly the same age and we just didn’t grow up with that as a possibility. We have a very, very happy life.”

#fbf to some random day when there WASN'T marriage equality in the USA. GO AMERICA! GO SCOTUS! Congrats to ALL of us! #love 😍🌈 A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Jun 26, 2015 at 9:29am PDT

Last November, Parsons took to Instagram to celebrate the couple’s 14-year anniversary.

“I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest,” he captioned a selfie of the two. “One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn’t do that back then hahaha! #todd #anniversary.”

In fact, some of Parsons’ sweetest tributes to Spiewak have been on Instagram — including all those times he’s called him a “handsome devil.”

At #criticschoice with this handsome devil. Hi y'all! #hiddenfigures A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Dec 11, 2016 at 6:32pm PST

#sagawards with this guy! 🍾❤️😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

Out to eat with this guy and his sweet family in NY #goodday A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Sep 13, 2014 at 10:08am PDT

Proud to be at the @glsenofficial awards with this handsome devil. A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Oct 23, 2015 at 7:37pm PDT

Most recently, Parsons took to Instagram to celebrate Spiewak’s 40th birthday in January.

B-day party for Todd! 🎈🍾🎉🎁😘 A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Cheers and happy birthday to you, Todd!!! You were already my favorite person in the whole wide world, but I actually love you even MORE now that we're in the same age-decade! Haha! Happy 40th!!!! 🎉🎁😁❤️🎈 A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:17am PST

“Cheers and happy birthday to you, Todd!!!” he gushed. “You were already my favorite person in the whole wide world, but I actually love you even MORE now that we’re in the same age-decade! Haha! Happy 40th!!!!”