Jim Gaffigan Helps Wife Jeannie with Feeding Tube After Brain Tumor Surgery: It's 'Our Own Cooking Show'

Jim and Jeannie Gaffigan are making the absolute best out of a difficult situation.

On Wednesday, the comedian took to Twitter to share a video of himself helping his wife with her feeding tube, which she has been using for over five weeks as she recovers from her nine-hour surgery on April 18 to remove a six-centimeter benign brain tumor.

“My @jeanniegaffigan hasn’t swallowed food or water in 38 days but still has a sense of humor,” he wrote. “Working on the name of feeding tube restaurant.”

“This is kind of like our own cooking show, really, Jeannie, when you think about it,” quips Jim, 50, as he fills a syringe with the liquid formula and connects it to her tube.

“What I do, and you can do this at home, is I take the container, I open it up, I dump it into a coffee cup, then I stuff it into her tube,” he explains. “That goes right into her — I think the delicate term is gut.”

“And you guys are going to open a restaurant?” asks the person filming.

“For tube-fed people!” responds Jeannie, 47.

The couple’s neighbor then appears in the frame to lend a hand to Jeannie with the tube.

“This is our neighbor Bruce — they spend a lot of time together, but there’s nothing going on, right?” says Jim. “If she has to get pegged by somebody else — because that’s a peg — I know that if I was in the same situation, Jeannie would be okay with me getting pegged by Bruce.”

Jeannie retweeted the video, captioning it “Gross but true,” and quipping: “Our tube-fed restaurant just plays Steely Dan’s ‘Peg’ on a loop.”

The couple, who share five children and created TV Land’s The Jim Gaffigan Show, opened up exclusively to PEOPLE earlier this month about their experience with Jeannie’s health scare, which began when she started experiencing recurring headaches, dizziness and coughing fits.

It wasn’t until she began to lose her hearing, however, that she decided to push for answers, ultimately finding out she had a tumor the size of an apple wrapped around her brain stem.

“I was a ticking time bomb, waiting to be paralyzed,” she said.

Jeannie went into the lengthy surgery last month, which involved cutting-edge virtual and augmented reality technology and was ultimately a success.

“Everything has completely strengthened my faith in God,” said Jeannie. “Because I told God, I said, ‘God, I’m not ready to go. I have work to do. Please help me.’ … I have no doubt that there were supernatural powers helping me through this. No doubt.”