Jim Carrey Reveals His Impressive Art Talents in New Mini Documentary: See His Vibrant Paintings

Jim Carrey is a man of many talents.

While most fans know the actor for his comedic work on screen, a new documentary short is introducing the world to Carrey, the painter.

Carrey, who’s been drawing and painting since he was a child, puts his artwork on display in a new documentary short called I Needed Color. In it, Carrey reveals his love of painting — and how it helps him connect to his “inner life.”

“You can tell what I love by the color of the paintings,” he says in the video, posted to Vimeo. “You can tell my inner life by the darkness in some of them and you can tell what I want from the brightness in some of them.”

The actors says he first started painting as a way to cope during an emotionally hard time.

“I sketched all the time, but I didn’t do a lot of painting,” he says. “Suddenly, 6 years ago, at a time when I was trying to heal a broken heart, I decided, ‘Well, maybe I’ll paint.’ ”

And he’s been hooked ever since.

“When I really started painting a lot, I had become so obsessed that there was no where to move in my home,” he says. “Paintings were everywhere. I found myself looking around, it was a really bleak winter in New York and it was just so depressing. And I think I needed color.”

He explains, “I like the independence of it. I love the freedom of it. No one else tells you what you can or can’t do, most of the time. And there’s an immediacy to it.”

Although the short film, directed by David Bushell was posted 2 weeks ago, it recently went viral with celebrities such as LeBron James, Jane the Virgin‘s Brett Dier and Supergirl’s Chyler Leigh tweeting their praise of Carrey’s work.

This is incredible!! I had no idea either. Unbelievable work @JimCarrey! Would love to see some of your work in person some day! Love art. https://t.co/7jX0RfSAP3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 7, 2017

“This is incredible!! I had no idea either,” the basketball player tweeted on Monday. “Unbelievable work @JimCarrey! Would love to see some of your work in person some day! Love art.”

Carrey responded, “I’d be honored 2 hang with u any time.Can u imagine 2 King James’ in the same room?Sss’make it happen!”

Literally most creative dude. Blown away by this. @JimCarrey you've always been my favorite. So much admiration for you https://t.co/8Syc7XKax3 — brett dier (@Brettdier) August 8, 2017

I've ALWAYS been an admirer of @JimCarrey 's artistry but this doc took my breath away! #soinspired A must watch! https://t.co/GGMjEwXdwl — Chyler Leigh (@chy_leigh) August 8, 2017

Fans also caught on, expressing their love for his talent — and wondering how they can get a painting for themselves.

Did anyone else know what a talented artist Jim Carrey is? I had no idea. pic.twitter.com/A5x9p55ioh — beaureguard (@LauranBeauregua) August 8, 2017

I want one of @JimCarrey 's paintings ughhh — Colby Knight (@cckisbeast18) August 8, 2017

“I want one of @JimCarrey’s painting,” wrote one Twitter user.