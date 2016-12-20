Duggar Family Christmas! Pregnant Jill (Duggar) Dillard Spending Holidays with Family in Arkansas

The Duggar house will be even fuller than usual this Christmas!

PEOPLE has exclusively learned that Jill and Derick Dillard are excited to spend this festive time of year at their family’s home in Arkansas — and the couple’s holiday celebrations are already underway.

On Monday, Jill shared a photo of her small family celebrating Christmas early with Derick’s brother, Dan, and his wife Deena.

@cldilla Thank you for the wonderful Christmas celebration yesterday! #loveourfamily @deena.dillard @justdand @derickdillard A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 18, 2016 at 11:01am PST

On Tuesday, PEOPLE broke the news that the happy couple are expecting their second child together less than two years after Jill’s 70-hour delivery of their son Israel David, 20 months.

“We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!” Jill, 25, and Derick, 27, told PEOPLE. “Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”

Jill won’t be the only pregnant Duggar daughter in Tontitown house come Christmas — her younger sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, 24, is also expecting her second child with husband Ben, 21. The pair announced their big news in August that they will soon be giving a younger sibling to son Spurgeon, 13 months.

TLC’s Counting On moves to Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Jan. 16.