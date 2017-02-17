‘We Are Headed Out!’: Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Family Return to Central America

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick have said goodbye to life in Arkansas and are returning to Central America.

Jill, 25, and Derick — who are parents to 22-month-old son, Israel, and are expecting another baby boy in July — returned to the U.S. last August after wrapping up a year-long mission trip and announced on their family website Thursday that they are going back to Central America.

“After returning home for a short period, we are excited to announce that we are now returning to Central America!” they wrote in a blog post. “We are excited to be back to the work our hearts love so much. From the early stages of our lives, the Lord has put a deep love and care in both of our hearts for all peoples of the world that they would come to repentance and put their hope in the Lord, Jesus Christ.”

The post continued: “Through our ministry and your support, we can help support local churches, and impact hundreds of lives on a daily basis. Once a week we go into villages hit hard by violence, and provide various skills training for adults, Bible study, kids programs, and crafts. On average we help over 40 adults and children every week.”

Jill also took to Instagram to share a photo of little Israel in the terminal of an airport looking out at a plane with the caption, “We are headed out!”

In August 2015, the couple gave fans a glimpse of what their day-to-day life is like in a new set of photos posted on their website. In the pics, the couple work with fellow missionaries on projects including building a basketball court and the locals can be seen holding and playing with baby Israel.

And in November 2015, Jill gushed about what a “joy” it is to be working with and visiting families in their area and learning to speak Spanish.

In a recent issue of PEOPLE, the Counting On star said that despite having a near 70-hour labor with her first child, is relaxed about baby No. 2.

“There’s a level of ease that comes with your second pregnancy,” she told PEOPLE. “Derick and I have been down this road together, so we’re comfortable. I’m just going to see how it goes, try to be healthy and prepare as much as I can. But this time I know that labor is unpredictable.”

Though the TLC stars patiently wait to welcome their second son, they’ll return to the U.S. from Central America prior to their second child’s due date. “We will come back for the birth of the baby,” Jill told PEOPLE.

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.