Jill (Duggar) Dillard Enjoys a Valentine’s Date Night with Her ‘Sweet Hubby’ Derick

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick had a very sweet Valentine’s Day!

To celebrate the lovers’ holiday on Tuesday, the Counting On stars enjoyed a child-free date night out — complete with ice cream, chocolate and whipped cream — at a local restaurant close to their Arkansas home.

“We did it! @marketplacegrill has the BEST chocolate mess! Yes y’all! It’s a sundae glass dipped in fudge and filled with ice cream and topped with cream, nuts and caramel! #happyvalentines #myhubbyknowshowtocheermeup” Jill, 25, captioned two before and after photos of the couple.

And to celebrate his wife, who is pregnant with their second child — a boy, due in July — 27-year-old Derick bought Jill a gorgeous bouquet of red roses and a candle.

“My sweet hubby surprised me this morning with roses, a candle and a sweet note! #hesdabest #happyvalentinesday,” she posted on Instagram with a picture of the flower-filled vase.

The expectant mother, who is already mom to 22-month-old Israel, recently opened up to PEOPLE about baby no. 2. After a near 70-hour labor with her first son, she was forced into the hospital with complications, and she eventually had an emergency C-section.

But looking to her second son’s arrival, Jill is relaxed about the birth. “There’s a level of ease that comes with your second pregnancy,” she said. “Derick and I have been down this road together, so we’re comfortable. I’m just going to see how it goes, try to be healthy and prepare as much as I can. But this time I know that labor is unpredictable.”

While the Counting On stars patiently wait to welcome their second son, they’re also gearing up for another trip to Central America.

“We are planning to go back very soon,” said Jill, who returned home last August after wrapping up a year-long mission trip with Derick. “Then we will come back for the birth of the baby.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC, including a two-hour special on Jill’s younger sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo‘s wedding airing next week.