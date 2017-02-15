'What an Awesome Name!': Watch Jill & Derick Dillard Congratulate Jessa & Ben Seewald on Baby No. 2

Jill and Derick Dillard couldn’t be more thrilled about their new nephew’s debut — and his arrival is getting them excited about the upcoming birth of their baby boy!

A week after sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband Ben — who are parents to 15-month-old Spurgeon Elliot — welcomed their second child — son Henry Wilberforce Seewald — on Feb. 6, Jill, 25, and Derick, 27, filmed a sweet congratulatory message for the couple.

“Well, congratulations Jessa and Ben on the birth of your second son, Henry Wilberforce. What an awesome name!” Derick began the video, posted on the Dillard Family blog on Tuesday.

But Jill and Derick aren’t the only Dillards who are excited about baby Henry’s birth — their son Israel is as well!

“We’re really happy for you guys and Israel is happy for another cousin,” Derick continued.

The Counting On star, who revealed to PEOPLE in December that she is expecting her second child — a boy due in July — also added that the addition of her nephew is upping her excitement about her son’s birth.

“Just getting to hold little Henry is already just getting us really excited for the birth of our little boy pretty soon here, so we’re just super excited for y’all and just want to say congratulations,” she added.

In a recent issue of PEOPLE, Jill opened up about her current pregnancy, and admitted that she isn’t stressed about giving birth for a second time.

During her nearly 70 hours of labor with her son, now 22 months, the first-time mom was forced into the hospital with complications, and she eventually had an emergency C-section. But despite the dramatic delivery, Jill is relaxed about baby number two.

“There’s a level of ease that comes with your second pregnancy,” she told PEOPLE. “Derick and I have been down this road together, so we’re comfortable. I’m just going to see how it goes, try to be healthy and prepare as much as I can. But this time I know that labor is unpredictable.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.