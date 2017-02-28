Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Husband Derick ‘Are So Happy to Be Back in Central America!’

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is now back in Central America with her family — and she couldn’t be happier!

On Feb. 16, Jill and her husband Derick — along with their toddler son, Israel — said goodbye to life in Arkansas and returned to Central America, where they are serving as missionaries.

“After returning home for a short period, we are excited to announce that we are now returning to Central America!” the couple wrote in a blog post on their family website. “We are excited to be back to the work our hearts love so much. From the early stages of our lives, the Lord has put a deep love and care in both of our hearts for all peoples of the world that they would come to repentance and put their hope in the Lord, Jesus Christ.”

On Monday, Jill, 25, took to Instagram to share her excitement about her family’s return. “We are so happy to be back in Central America!” she captioned a photo, which featured Derick speaking at a podium on a stage and Israel spending time with local children.

We are so happy to be back in Central America! Visit our website for new updates and pics! www.dillardfamily.com A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Last August, the couple returned to the U.S. after wrapping up a year-long mission trip. Although they’re now back in Central America, the Dillards, who are expecting another baby boy in July, will return to the U.S. prior to their second child’s due date. “We will come back for the birth of the baby,” Jill previously told PEOPLE.

In August 2015, the duo gave fans a glimpse of what their day-to-day life is like in a new set of photos posted on their website. In the pics, the couple works with fellow missionaries on projects, including building a basketball court.

Months later, Jill gushed in November 2015 about what a “joy” it is to be working with and visiting families in their area and learning to speak Spanish.

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.