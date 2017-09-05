Jessica Chastain indulged her sweet tooth while out and about in Quebec City with her handsome new husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, over the weekend.

The two-time Oscar nominee and the fashion executive strolled arm in arm while she enjoyed an ice cream cone.

Chastain, 40, looked cool and cozy in all black, while Passi de Preposulo topped off his all-khaki look with a baseball cap.

Chastain is in Canada filming the upcoming X-Men installment, X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The latest movie in the Marvel franchise is shooting in Montreal, with Chastain joining the cast as alien empress Lilandra.

She and her beau, who’s descended from Italian nobility, tied the knot in June at the lavish Passi de Preposulo family estate Villa Tiepolo, north of Venice.

The newlyweds started dating in 2012.

Passi de Preposulo works in high fashion and got his start at Armani, where he served as the director of public relations. He now works for French fashion brand Moncler.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on November 2, 2018.