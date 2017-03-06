Celebrity

The Sweetest Things Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Have Ever Said About Each Other

The spouses of five years melt hearts with their adorable words

By @lydsprice

"You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn't get any BETTER than you... Now, I know for sure that it's BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart."

— Justin, on Instagram

"He supports everything that I do. And that's I think why he's such a wonderful partner. And we should just be able to talk and laugh and learn together."

— Jessica, on Good Morning America 

"She is the single-handedly most significant person in my life. In my 30 years, she is the most special person, okay? I don't want to say much more, because I have to protect things that are dear to me—for instance, her."

— Justin, in Vanity Fair

"[Being married] just feels incredible. It feels like you have this partner who is going to be with you and also change light bulbs and do dishes with you."

— Jessica, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"Every once in a while, I can catch a glimpse of her when she doesn't see me looking. I have this moment where I'm like, 'If you never make a good decision – if you only make bad decisions – for the rest of your life, you made one really good decision.' It's nice to marry your best friend."

— Justin, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"It's so funny, it feels like nothing's changed and yet everything's changed [since getting married]. It's kind of that intangible thing, you can't quite put your finger on it, but I guess the idea of having a partner in crime. And I guess the word 'husband' is pretty amazing ... It's so fun to say, 'This is my husband.'"

—Jessica, to ABC News 

"I can't put into words what you mean to me... You are the GREATEST Mommy and Wife a man could ever ask for. I love you to the MOON AND BACK!!!"

—Justin, on Instagram 

"The ability to communicate well … to be able to express his feelings. Then, loyalty. And, finally, honesty [makes a good husband]." 

—Jessica, to Gala 

"First, I want to thank my beautiful, loving, and incredibly understanding-of-her-husband's-shortcomings wife, Jessica. Baby, I love you. More than I could put into words and more than any song I could ever write."

— Justin, while being inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame

"I hope I'm inspiring to him. I think having a partner who is doing something that you're excited about — like for me, his music and everything that he does — it's just amazing to see somebody doing what they love, and I think it can be as simple as that."

— Jessica, to ET

