Celebrity Parents Got All Dressed Up for Saturday Night’s Baby2Baby Gala: See the Pics!

KELLY SAWYER PATRICOF, JESSICA ALBA & NORAH WEINSTEIN

"I’ve met many of the families that are affected [by Baby2Baby] by just being in unfavorable circumstances for one reason or another. I just know how hard it is to raise a kid with all the means that we have. I couldn’t imagine having to choose between a diaper or food for your family that week, or not being able to provide a safe place for your baby to sleep at night, or giving your child shoes that fit for them to go to school," Alba, pictured with the Baby2Baby's co-presidents at the Saturday night gala at 3Labs in L.A., told PEOPLE. "Those types of things are real things that people, right here in L.A., are having deal with, and across the country. So we do everything we can to provide those basic essentials."