Celebrity Parents Got All Dressed Up for Saturday Night’s Baby2Baby Gala: See the Pics!
Jessica Alba was joined by a roster of A-listers for the Paul Mitchell Presents the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala, produced by Oren Co., which raised nearly $4 million for families in need
By Kate Hogan and Mariah Haas
KELLY SAWYER PATRICOF, JESSICA ALBA & NORAH WEINSTEIN
"I’ve met many of the families that are affected [by Baby2Baby] by just being in unfavorable circumstances for one reason or another. I just know how hard it is to raise a kid with all the means that we have. I couldn’t imagine having to choose between a diaper or food for your family that week, or not being able to provide a safe place for your baby to sleep at night, or giving your child shoes that fit for them to go to school," Alba, pictured with the Baby2Baby's co-presidents at the Saturday night gala at 3Labs in L.A., told PEOPLE. "Those types of things are real things that people, right here in L.A., are having deal with, and across the country. So we do everything we can to provide those basic essentials."
NICOLE RICHIE & JOEL MADDEN
Richie, who spent the evening hanging with husband Madden and pals Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego, helped run the evening's auction, which raised nearly $4 million for the cause.
JESSICA BIEL
Biel — whose restaurant Au Fudge provided some late-night snacks for guests — also took the stage to encourage fellow attendees to give. "Although ... the statistics on child poverty can feel overwhelming, the inspiring part is that we can help. We are all so extremely fortunate. We have so much to be grateful for," she said to the crowd.
BUSY PHILIPPS
"I’ve been involved for over six years with the charity, spending time with a lot of the families and the moms that are being served by Baby2Baby, they’re our people," Philipps told PEOPLE on the red carpet. "You know they’re people. There’s nothing that separates me from them except for luck, where you’re born, what you’re born into. Their kids are vibrant and amazing, and they’re just doing the best for their families that they can. So obviously, to be able to help is incredible."
KELLY ROWLAND
"When Harvey happened I remember calling [Baby2Baby co-president Kelly Sawyer Patricof] and saying, ‘What are we doing? How fast can we do it?’ She was like, ‘Oh we’re already on top of it. We’ve already shipped the diapers out. We’ve already shipped the necessities.’ It was not even a thought, as soon as they saw it coming they were all getting ready, they were getting the trucks ready," Rowland told PEOPLE of the organization. "That made me so proud. The same thing happens with any natural disaster — Baby2Baby is always wanting to be first to make sure that they’re there on the spot to help out. It’s just awesome to be a part of."
SELMA BLAIR
"Thank you to @baby2baby for raising almost 4 million tonight for the babies and everything you do all year long. #kellysawyer #norahweinstein honoring @GwynethPaltrow . Always lovely. All of it," Blair Tweeted after the event.
MOLLY SIMS
"Every time we leave [a Baby2Baby meeting] I’m like, ‘Okay we can do more. We can do this and let’s try to do that,' " Sims told PEOPLE. "It’s really empowering and I think the women here tonight, you’ll see, we’re going to raise some badass money in there."
CHRISSY TEIGEN
During Bell and Richie's fundraising portion of the night, Teigen donated $25,000.
KRISTEN BELL
Bell attended with husband Dax Shepard, and helped Richie raise money for Baby2Baby.
J.J. ABRAMS & KATIE MCGRATH
Guests like Abrams and his wife dined on food by Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo from Animal, Son of a Gun, Jon & Vinny’s and Trois Familia, with custom cocktails crafted by The Spare Room and a curated wine selection from Helen’s Wine Bar, Veuve Clicquot and Barrymore Wines. Additional restaurants who participated included Trois Mec, Au Fudge, Burritos La Palma, Craig's, Destroyer, Felix, Genghis Cohen, Hayden, Here's Looking at You, KazuNori, Kismet, Luv2eat Thai, McConnell’s, Milk Bar, Republique, Rossoblu, Sqirl, Stumptown, Valerie Confections, Wexler's Deli, Winsome and more.
JANUARY JONES
Jones was one of many stars on hand to see Gwyneth Paltrow honored with The Giving Tree Award.
BABY2BABY CO-PRESIDENTS KELLY SAWYER PATRICOF & NORAH WEINSTEIN
The women presented Paltrow with her award; the actress took the stage and gave an impassioned speech about helping others. “We’re living in very interesting times," she said. "We need to rely on each other and we need to go into our communities and help and lift each other up. There are people who really need us, which is why I am here tonight.”
JULIE BOWEN
"They’ve grown in their mission," Bowen said of Baby2Baby, "but to have started as a grassroots thing where you’re taking, what, gently used stuff that everybody has and no longer needs, and making sure it’s not just going into some dump somewhere, but going very much to families in need; people just coming out of a hospital with no safe place to put a baby. That’s wonderful, that just makes sense, it’s just common sense and it’s great."
ERIC GARCETTI & AMY WAKELAND
The event even attracted the mayor of Los Angeles and his wife, an advocate for children and families.
RACHEL ZOE
"#childrenareeverything," the stylist wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her car ride home from the event.
OLIVIA CULPO
One of the few A-list attendees who's not a parent, Culpo gave a nod to her hairstylist for turning her on to the organization. "Thank you @baby2baby for having me last night and for all that you do to provide basic necessities to children and babies who would otherwise have to suffer. Last night was incredible! You can all donate to this amazing organization by going to http://baby2baby.org," she wrote in a sweet Instagram post.