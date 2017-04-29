Jessica Alba Celebrates 36th Birthday With Beyoncé and Pals at Prince and Michael Jackson-themed Bash

Jessica Alba celebrated her 36th birthday on Friday night with a Prince and Michael Jackson-themed bash — and two cakes! — in Los Angeles.

The actress and super-fit mom looked stunning in a strapless, shoulder-baring jumpsuit with lace gloves and wavy hair. She enjoyed dinner and a macaron cake at Delilah before moving to The Peppermint Club, where she delivered a birthday speech, a source tells PEOPLE. Husband Cash Warren, 38, was joking with her onstage and teasingly interrupted her speech before the pair shared a sweet kiss onstage, the source added.

He also showed his affection on Instagram, writing a sweet and emotional post about his wife.

“I’ve spent the last few days wondering what to say to you on your birthday and I’ve come to realization that words aren’t enough,” he wrote. “Words can’t describe the feelings I had when we first met. They can’t describe the thoughts that went through my head when you said ‘yes.’ They can’t describe my emotions when our daughters were born. They can’t describe the warmth in my heart when we hug. They can’t describe the joy when you make me laugh. They can’t describe how strong I feel when you hold my hand. They can’t describe how much I love loving you. Thank you for giving me a lifetime of experiences that I can’t describe with words. Happy Birthday my babe!!”

The bash also featured a tall sparkler cake and Alba’s numerous celebrity guests, including Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland — who arrived together and gave the birthday girl a huge hug, according to the source — as well as Shay Mitchell, Nicole Richie, Benji Madden and Jaime King.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Alba Celebrates Her Birthday

In January, the couple threw another star-studded birthday bash for Warren’s big day.

Alba got into the spirit of the pajama party-themed event, wearing pjs with dollar signs and money printed on them in a tribute to her husband’s first name, planting a kiss on Warren’s cheek for her Instagram story.

And pizza lover Mitchell, 30, partied at Warren’s bash too, wearing a pizza-patterned onesie and hanging out with fellow foodie Chrissy Teigen.