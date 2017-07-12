Hollywood’s next low-key power couple?

Just days before PEOPLE confirmed the two are dating, Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly were spotted leaving a movie theater together in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood neighborhood.

The Friday evening date night was a low-key one for the couple, with Grey’s Anatomy star Williams, 35, and Kelly, 37, both opting for casual attire in hoodies and baseball caps.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that the stars are seeing each other.

“They’re having a good time together,” added the source of the pair, who have been working on a video game together.

The news came three months after Williams officially split from wife Aryn Drake-Lee. Williams and Drake-Lee are currently in court regarding the custody agreement over their two young children: daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, 2.

Williams addressed the split — and rumors of infidelity — in JAY-Z‘s short film Footnotes for 4:44, a visual accompaniment to the rapper’s new album, which was released Monday, according to E! News.

FROM PEN: Learn How To Make XOXO Pancakes for Your Valentine

Without mentioning his ex by name, the actor subtly referenced the rumors and revealed how difficult the split was.

“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years — 13 years,” he said. “All of a sudden motherf—ers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”