Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Spends Time with Her Sisters as She Awaits Baby No. 2: ‘Due Date Has Come and Gone’

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald‘s due date has passed, but that isn’t preventing the Counting On star from spending some quality time with her sisters!

Jessa, 24, revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that her second child wasn’t born on the date that her doctors initially projected: Feb 2. But although baby No. 2 has yet to make his or her arrival, the expectant mother is soaking up some family girl time.

“Time with the sistas!” the TLC star captioned the photo of herself, sisters Jill (Duggar) Dillard — who is also pregnant with her second child — and Jana Duggar, and another friend each holding Starbucks cups.

“Due date has come and gone… guess babe just wants to hang out in there for a bit longer!” the post continued.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, Jessa and her husband Ben, who are already parents to their 14-month-old son, Spurgeon, opened up about their deep desire to adopt in the future.

“Ben and I still have a deep desire to adopt, and it’s something we continue to look into,” Jessa says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “We’ve also talked about fostering to adopt.”

But for now, the couple is focused on the arrival of their second born — and choosing a name.

“We’ve only had one or two conversations about it, so we need to get on it!” Jessa says. “We did this last time (with Spurgeon) and procrastinated. Our son was 5 days old before we had it officially nailed down!”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.