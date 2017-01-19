Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s Son Spurgeon Sported the Cutest Mini Man Bun After Bath Time

Spurgeon Elliot Seewald may only be a year old, but he is already “rockin’ the man bun!”

Following his bath time on Tuesday, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald tried out some new hairstyles on their son, who turned 1 on Nov. 5.

“Haha! So we tried out some new hairstyles after bath time… he was rockin’ the man bun!” Jessa, 24, captioned a four-photo collage of Spurgeon both showing off his mini man bun, and his hair parted to the left side.

And for those wondering if the toddler underwent his first haircut, the Counting On star — who is expecting baby no. 2 in February — said that the couple is “holding off” for the time being.

“(And no, he didn’t get a haircut. Holding off on that for a while longer still!) #SpurgeonElliotSeewald,” she continued.

And while Spurgeon was too cute for words with his mini man bun, he isn’t the first member of the extended Duggar family to wear the hairstyle.

Last August, Spurgeon’s aunt Jill (Duggar) Dillard shared a photo of his uncle Derick Dillard wearing a man bun.

“Travel days can be long but we look forward to being home with family & friends soon!” 25-year-old Jill captioned the photo of her son, Israel, and Derick sitting on the floor playing with cups.

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.