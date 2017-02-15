Two Kids and Counting! Inside Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s Plans for a Very Big Family

Jessa Duggar Seewald and husband Ben show off their second son, Henry, just days after his birth and talk about their plan for more children. Subscribe now for this Duggar exclusive – only in PEOPLE!

Although the Seewalds are still learning to juggle parenting their newborn son and 15-month-old toddler, their hearts are wide open to welcoming more children in the future.

“I take one. He takes the other,” Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, 24, says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE of her co-parenting strategy with husband Ben Seewald.

“Right now we have two kids and there’s two of us, so it’s man-to-man coverage,” adds Ben. “When we have more, we’ll have to switch it up to a zone defense!”

Just over a week ago, the couple exclusively told PEOPLE that they welcomed their second son — Henry Wilberforce — on Feb. 6, revealing that he was born at 4:26 a.m., weighing 8 lbs. and 11 oz. and measuring 21¾ in. long.

While the couple, who wed on Nov. 1, 2014, may be busy at home with their two little boys — Spurgeon Elliot, 1, and 1-week-old Henry Wilberforce — they are excited about the possibility of growing their brood.

“It will be a little while since we just had a baby, but adopting and fostering to adopt is very much in our hearts,” Jessa says.

Though the Counting On star — the fourth of 19 children born to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — is excited about the possibility of more little footsteps in her Arkansas home, there’s one thing she and her husband need more of before their family grows — square footage!

“We just need a little more space,” Jessa says with a laugh. “We’re always checking the market!”

With plans to expand her own family, Jessa — who comes from a megafamily herself — credits her mother, Michelle, for teaching her an invaluable lesson that she now implements into her home: the power love.

“My mom always says, ‘Love doesn’t divide, it multiplies,’ ” Jessa tells PEOPLE. “It’s so true.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.

—With NATALIE STONE