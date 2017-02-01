Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Still Doesn’t Have a Name for Baby No. 2 — with Just Days Before Her Due Date

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband Ben are due to give birth to their second child any day now, but the proud parents are still thinking about adoption.

“Ben and I still have a deep desire to adopt, and it’s something we continue to look into,” Jessa says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “We’ve also talked about fostering to adopt.”

The Seewalds are already parents to their 14-month-old son, Spurgeon, and their second child is due Feb. 2.

👈🏽first – second 👉🏽 #39weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

While they have plans for “many future babies,” Jessa, 24, says they’ll have to switch up their living situation before they do.

“We’re already going to have two babies in a two-bedroom house,” she explains. “So I’m thinking, we’ll have to upgrade to a three-bedroom.”

For now though, the couple is focused on the arrival of their second born — and choosing a name.

“We’ve only had one or two conversations about it, so we need to get on it!” Jessa says. “We did this last time (with Spurgeon) and procrastinated. Our son was 5 days old before we had it officially nailed down!”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.