Nearly Here! Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Shows Off Baby Bump at 39 Weeks

Baby Seewald No. 2 is nearly here!

In anticipation of her second child’s arrival, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald shared a progress picture of her belly at 39 weeks on Friday.

“first – second #39weeks #BabySeewald2,” Jessa, 24, captioned a side-by-side Instagram photo comparing her first and second baby bumps at the 39-week mark.

👈🏽first – second 👉🏽 #39weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald, who welcomed their first child — son Spurgeon Elliot, now 1 — in November 2015, exclusively revealed the news of their second pregnancy to PEOPLE in August.

“We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as ‘big brother!’ ” the couple, who wed in November 2014, said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “We are so thankful that God is adding to our family.”

Throughout her second pregnancy journey, the Counting On star has been sharing progress photos to Instagram of her growing bump, including photos at 25 weeks and 31 weeks.

And although the sex of the baby has yet to be revealed to fans and followers, the couple previously said that deciding a baby name was on their to-do list.

“We really have no ideas for names at this point,” Ben said on the TLC series. “So, maybe we will have to get some suggestions at some point.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.