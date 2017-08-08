See Jerry Seinfeld Lampoon That Time He Rejected Kesha's Hug

Update on Jerry Seinfeld‘s stance on hugging: He likes to do it, especially in front of murals of him rejecting hugs from pop stars.

Two months after refusing Kesha’s request for an embrace on the red carpet of the National Night of Laughter and Song event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the comedy legend made light of the situation in a pitch-perfect way.

On Tuesday, Seinfeld shared an image of him hugging his manager with the spot-on background being a mural depicting his infamous interaction with the singer. “Me and my Manager of three decades @georgeshapiro enjoying Melbourne.”

Me and my Manager of three decades, @georgeshapiro enjoying

Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/nqz1Vy0rqe — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) August 8, 2017

A few days after the awkward run-in with Kesha, Seinfeld explained his hugging philosophy on Extra.

“I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off,” he shared. “When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality. In my reality…I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere…hug isn’t first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

