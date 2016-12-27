Jerry Seinfeld’s Kids Are All Grown Up! See the Family’s Adorable Holiday Card

Happy holidays from the Seinfelds!

Anyone with kids knows it’s not always easy to wrangle everyone together for a holiday card — so Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica skipped the whole official photoshoot this year and snapped one on the fly.

The result? This adorable family picture taken on the slopes during their winter getaway.

“And for one half of a second, they stopped fighting,” Jessica, 45, captioned the photo of herself with husband Jerry, 62, their two dogs and their three kids: Sascha, 16, Julian, 13, and Shepherd, 11.

“I am about to lose it,” she continued. “This is our holiday card because I didn’t do one. Happy holidays. If we make it to 2017 it will be a miracle.”

And the trip was made even more special due to the fact that Mom and Dad celebrated their anniversary on the slopes.

“Keeping it Fresh after 17 years, today,” Jessica captioned an adorable video of the couple sledding down a snowy hill and grinning at the camera together. Congrats to these two!