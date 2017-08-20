Dane Cook, Patton Oswalt and More Lead Celebrity Tributes to Jerry Lewis: ‘One of the Greatest of All Time’

The world is reeling after news of Jerry Lewis’ death.
Stars like Josh Gad, George Takei, Dane Cook and more have penned moving tributes to the late comedian just moments after news of Lewis’ death broke.
Cook remembered his fellow comedian in a series of tweets, calling Lewis his “mentor and friend.”
“A visionary. A pioneer in all forms of entertainment. A charitable human. A father,” he wrote. Cook added: “He meant the world to me& I will forever cherish the time I got to spend with him & his family. At a dark time in my life he brought me joy.”
Rose Marie, a show business legend herself, shared a sweet photo of herself and Lewis — with the actor making a silly face.
“Jerry Lewis was an angel to me. Loved him & will never forget what he did for me during one of the worst times in my life. RIP, Love Roe,” the 94-year-old tweeted.
Lewis’ agent confirmed the tragic news to PEOPLE, saying that the world “has lost one of the most significant human beings of the 20th century.” The rep added that Lewis died of natural causes while surrounded by his family.
Las Vegas Review Journal columnist John Katsilometes confirmed the news on Twitter on Sunday, writing that Lewis’ rep told him in a statement that he died at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday morning in his home in Las Vegas.
“One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP #jerrylewis,” Gad tweeted alongside an old photo of Lewis.
Penn Jillette also reacted to the news on Twitter, being one of the first to reveal that the comedian had died.
“Jerry Lewis just died,” Jillette wrote. “When I met him, I feel apart, just sobbed. I guess it’s time for that again.”
Patton Oswalt was sure to pen his own tribute to the comedian, writing on Twitter, “Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful … haven.”
The death comes about two months after Lewis was hospitalized in Las Vegas with a urinary tract infection — the latest in a history of health issues.
In June 2006, Lewis suffered a mild heart attack in San Diego. Still, his manager told PEOPLE at the time, “He’s doing very well. He’ll be standing on that stage at the [Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association] telethon on Labor Day.”
In its time, the annual fundraiser, which Lewis started in 1966 (he stopped hosting as of 2010), is said to have raised more than $2 billion for medical research.
Prior to his heart attack, Lewis had long faced health problems, and in June 2012 was rushed to the hospital with low blood sugar only minutes before he was expected to present an award to Tom Cruise at a New York Friars Club event.
Still, Lewis has managed to maintain his popularity, and legend-status during his decades-long career. His manic style amused generations of moviegoers on both sides of the Atlantic, and his popularity often confounded critics.