Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Piven Visit Big Brothers Big Sisters – with Cool New Sunglasses For Everyone!

Jeremy Piven and Jamie Foxx are ensuring that the kids of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles look cool for the summer.

The duo visited the organization last week in California to drop of pairs of Privé Revaux sunglasses, their new line of chic and affordable eyewear with Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson and Dave Osokow.

In an exclusive video from the trip, Foxx, 51, says, “These are sunglasses that are fly and affordable. For the kids – it’s all about the children.”

Inside, the actors posed for photos and handed out the shades, before doling out some wise words to the youthful audience.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles matches children from adverse situations with adult volunteers who then serve as mentors and friends.

The organization shared photos from the visit on Facebook, writing, “That time when Jamie Foxx & Jeremy Piven stopped by to surprise our Littles with Privé Revaux sunglasses!”

“Futures so bright, have to wear shades. BIG thanks to both of them for visiting with our matches!”

Piven also posted an image from the meet-and-greet to Instagram, writing, “What it’s all about.”

Privé Revaux was launched earlier this year, and sells over 100 different polarized frames at only $29.95, each.