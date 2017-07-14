‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Lounges Poolside with Topshop Heiress After Reportedly Filing for Separation from Wife

Jeremy Meeks, the “hot felon” that took social media by storm, was spotted by the poolside on Friday sharing kisses with Topshop heiress Chloe Green, just days after he reportedly filed for separation from his wife.

Meeks, 33, wore a white v-neck t-shirt and shorts while Green, 26, wore a beige two-piece bathing suit as she reclined on a pool chair beside Meeks.

The felon turned model was first photographed kissing Green last week during a vacation in Turkey. In response to the image, his wife of eight years, Melissa Meeks, told The Daily Mail last weekend that she planned to divorce Jeremy.

The two share one child, Jeremy Jr., 7. (She also has two children from previous relationships: Robert, 11, and a 16-year-old daughter.)

Green seemingly confirmed the relationship on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with Meeks and his manager Jim Jordan and writing, “Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate.” (Meeks’ rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Meeks, for his part, has not posted any shots of Green on his Instagram but he has shared several photos of himself from the vacation.

As Meeks and Green were sharing PDA on Friday, it was also Melissa’s birthday. She took to Instagram to post a cryptic message, reading, “Better to be slapped with the truth than kissed with a lie.”

Melissa told the Mail that she was “humiliated,” by the photos of Jeremy and Green, which were taken during what she had believed to be a work trip.

“I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved,” she said. “He agreed. The marriage is over.”