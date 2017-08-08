Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green Strip Down in Barely-There Outfits for Barbados Carnival

Jeremy Meeks, the “hot felon,” and Chloe Green, the heiress of a billion-dollar fashion fortune, have been on a Caribbean getaway this week, walking hand-in-hand on a Barbados beach on Saturday.

And on Monday, the couple continued their PDA-packed trip as they joined in the final “Grand Kadooment” celebrations at the Crop Over Carnival — Barbados’ annual summer festival that attracts thousands of people from across the globe (including Rihanna) to the islands for food, music, and dancing.

Their outing comes a month after the two made their relationship public — making headlines since Meeks, an aspiring runway star who was dubbed the “hot felon” when his mugshot went viral in 2014, is still married to wife Melissa. He has since filed for separation — Melissa telling The Daily Mail that she was “humiliated” and “didn’t think the marriage could be saved.”

The two have been married for eight years and share one child: Jeremy Jr., 7. (She also has two children from previous relationships: Robert, 11, and a 16-year-old daughter.)

Though controversy has followed them, neither Meeks and Green look bothered by the backlash at the Crop Over Carnival.

Green, 26, left little the imagination with her look — showing off her body in a blue and gold jewelled bra with coordinating embellished white briefs. She accessorized her look with ankle-length stoned tan heels and a floral silk kimono from Zara.

Meeks, 33, wore tan shorts and a harness made of white rope with a gold jewelry piece.

Prior to his new life in the spotlight, Meeks served a year in federal prison after he was caught with a loaded gun in violation of his parole. At the time, police alleged that Meeks — who had also served prison time at a state facility — was a member of a local street gang, according to the Los Angeles Times.

When his mugshot went viral, News10.net interviewed Meeks behind bars about his popularity with women from all over the world. Meeks said he appreciated the compliments, but stressed his innocence – and his relationship status (he was married then) – saying he was not a “kingpin” looking for trouble.