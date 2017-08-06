Jennifer Lopez Posts Stunning Selfie with Her Lookalike Mom During 'Family Day'

We’re seeing double!

Jennifer Lopez spent some time with her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez over the weekend – and graced her more than 68 million Instagram followers with a rare photo of the stunning family matriarch.

“Me and my beautiful mommy,” the 48-year-old captioned a selfie of herself and Rodriguez cuddling close.

The pair headed out to the New York Mets’ stadium, Citi Field, for a “family day” with Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Max and Emme, and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez‘s daughters, Natasha, 12, and 9-year-old Ella, on Saturday.

“So, here we are at Citi Field!” Lopez said in a clip of the group on her Instagram story. “We’re having a family day with all the kiddies and grandma!”

Rodriguez plays a huge role in Lopez’s life, even occasionally hanging out with her daughter and her new love. And the couple has built up quite the family unit since they began dating earlier this year.

“He loves family and so does she,” a source who knows both Lopez and the retired baseball star told PEOPLE, “For Jennifer, family comes first.”

In June, Lopez shared an Instagram photo of herself and the athlete with their kids enjoying some pool time. And in April, the happy couple took their kids to the Dominican Republic over Easter weekend.