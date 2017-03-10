JLo Headed to Miami (and A-Rod!) with Kids as Source Says ‘Family Comes First’

JLo is Miami bound!

After making waves earlier this week with news of her romance with Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez hopped on a plane Friday bound for Miami — where A-Rod lives — with her 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, in tow.

“She will be in Miami for the weekend,” a Lopez insider tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She plans to see A-Rod, but will also spend time with friends.”

A Lopez source previously told PEOPLE the singer is “excited” about Rodriguez but is being “cautious” and still enjoying the dating phase. Indeed, the insider adds the duo are “getting to know each other and having fun.”

Aside from bonding over being parents (Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, from a previous marriage), the duo also have a “strong physical attraction,” says the insider.

Adds another source who knows them both: “He loves family and so does she. For Jennifer, family comes first.”

On Thursday, the sports star posted a sweet photo on his Instagram with Ella and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, 44, at her school for “Parents-Teacher Day.

Meanwhile, Lopez enjoyed a cute picnic with her son Max. “Lets have a Picnic!!! #momlife #mamaandsontime #LOVE,” she captioned a photo of herself taken by her son.