‘Surrounded by Love’: J Lo Shares Sweet Photo of Ex Marc Anthony with His Kids After the Death of His Mom

Following the death of his mother, Marc Anthony was reminded that he was “surrounded by love” from his kids.

Jennifer Lopez, who was married to Anthony for seven years before they split in 2011, shared an adorable photo on Instagram Saturday showing her ex cuddled up to his six children — the former couple’s 9-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as his children from previous relationships with Debbie Rosado and Dayanara Torres.

“Just what the doctor ordered…Surrounded by love,” Lopez captioned the photo. The 48-year-old singer continued in Spanish, “You rest in Peace Ginny … we’ll miss you.”

The post was similar to a photo Lopez shared just one day before with another father figure in her kids’ lives: her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

“This…” the Shades of Blue star captioned the cute moment with the retired baseball pro smiling with Max, Emme and his two daughters from a previous relationship: 9-year-old Ella Alexander and Natasha Alexander, 12.

Lopez and Rodriguez, 42, have been nearly inseparable since PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in March, blending their families together for holidays and at a handful of pool parties this summer.

“They have almost been together for six months now, but Jen says it feels like longer,” a source told PEOPLE of Lopez and Rodriguez’s relationship. “She is very happy — Alex takes great care of her. She loves dating him. Their families still get along. Things are easy and fun.”

“He loves family and so does she,” a source who knows both stars told PEOPLE in April. “For Jennifer, family comes first.”

An insider added in May: “The kids all get along and it’s just one, huge happy family.”

Today at 12:10pm my families hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away…. pic.twitter.com/4e7U86720r — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) July 27, 2017

Anthony, 48, announced via social media that his mother Guillermina Quiñones passed away on Thursday afternoon.

“Today at 12:10 PM my family’s hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away. She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all,” the singer said. “Mami, I’m going to miss you so much!”

Several days earlier, the singer asked his followers to pray for his mother, but he did not specify why. “Please pray for my mom today. I love you mommy,” was the last message that Anthony tweeted.

The details on the death of Quiñones remain unknown.