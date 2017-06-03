Jennifer Lopez, 47, Looks Completely Ageless as She Goes Makeup-Free Before Show

It’s official: Jennifer Lopez is the queen of #FreshFaceFriday.

The 47-year-old singer, dancer and actress gave fans a look at her makeup-free visage on Friday, before hitting the stage in another high-energy installment of her “All I Have” residency show in Las Vegas.

“So this is what it’s like before the show,” Lopez said in an Instagram clip. “I sit here, no hair, no makeup, no nothing. Trying to get mentally prepared to give you all I have.”

Lopez appeared with no makeup and her brown locks were pulled into a messy bun. She captioned the video: “Getting ready for show night…”

Getting ready for show night… #jlovegas #allihave #letsgetit A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Lopez has graced her more than 65.9 million Instagram followers with her makeup-free look. Last year, she appeared alongside her then-boyfriend Casper Smart in a hilarious, fresh-faced dubsmash video.

Luckily for us, the beauty has opened up about how keeps her skin so flawless.

“I never go to bed without taking my makeup off, [and I use] night creams to keep my skin hydrated,” she told PEOPLE last year.

“I think drinking lots of water and fresh foods with lots of fruits and vegetables (I keep [them] with me at all time.) all play into the quality of skin’s appearance.”

And for her killer body?

“It’s no secret that I love dancing, so it doesn’t even feel like exercise to me,” she said. “I freestyle dance with Tracy Anderson five times a week. We’ll incorporate light weights (3 lbs.) for the arms and moves that focus on the butt and thighs and engage the core.”